Watch A Yellowstone Wolf Lick a Trail Cam Like it’s Candy

This is about as close as you're likely to get to being licked by a Yellowstone wolf and live to tell about it.

Yellowstone National Park just shared this unique wolf video on Facebook.

This video share is a part of the upcoming March 25 year celebration of wolves being returned to the Yellowstone ecosystem. They have a full schedule of events every week in March to help humans understand the life of wolves.

The wolf issue is not without controversy. The National Park Service shared a video explaining why the decision was made to bring wolves back to Yellowstone.