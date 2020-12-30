WATCH: Body Cam Footage Shows Harrowing Rescue from Wyoming River

Recently shared body camera footage from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office depicts first responders rescuing a man and his two dogs after his truck ran into the Green River.

According to the sheriff's office, first responders were called out on Monday at roughly 10 p.m. after it was reported that a vehicle had run into the river near Big Piney.

The sheriff's office says responders from several agencies helped at the scene including the Swiftwater rescue team, TipTop Rescue, Sublette County Unified Fire and sheriff's deputies.

Officials say rescuers initially focused on getting the man out of his vehicle before they focused on his two dogs.

After the rescue, the vehicle became completely submerged. It took two tow trucks to get it out.