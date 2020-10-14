WATCH: Cow-Hugging, The Latest Anxiety Therapy

Some animal therapy makes a lot of sense, like cute little dogs that are trained to give comfort to those with depression and anxiety disorders. It's a better solution, for some, than taking drugs that have side effects.

I can see hugging a puppy, or a kitten, to make us feel better. That is why most of us have pets at home. They make us feel good.

But COW HUGGING? Really?

Apparently it's a thing. Cow hugging began, as near as we can tell, in the rural town of Reuver in the Netherlands. Now, it's growing in popularity.

Doctors in the Netherlands are encouraging the practice, saying it releases hormones like oxytocin that reduce stress.

Think I'm pulling your leg? Watch the video above.

Who am I to criticize what works? If hugging a cow makes you feel better, then go hug a cow.

Cows do give me comfort. I'll admit it.

Why, just the other day I ordered a nice juicy, medium rare plate of comfort food next to a heap of mashed potatoes and corn. The moment I ordered it off the menu, I felt a little better. My heart raced with deep love and affection as the waiter brought the steaming plate to me. As it was placed in front of me, the aroma filled my nose and -- oh yes, aromatherapy is a thing too. After slowly savoring every delicious bite, thus releasing oxytocin into my brain, I then felt the need to go and take a nap. It was the most relaxing sleep I have had in a long time.

So, you want to hug them, go on. You're probably helping make it taste better, so, thanks for that.