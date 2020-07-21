WATCH: Dave Chappelle Visits Kanye West In Wyoming

It has been a rough few days for Kanye West. He recently stated at his first presidential rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, S.C. on Sunday (July 19th, 2020), that Harriet Tubman never freed slaves. That was the first of many steps in the apparent wrong direction. Last night (July 20th, 2020), he attacked both his wife, Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, on Twitter, saying Kim tried to have him locked up like in the movie, Get Out.

Today (July 21st, 2020), he posted a short, 1:45 second video on his official Twitter account with his friend, comedian Dave Chappelle. Ye captioned the video:

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊

In the video, Kanye asked Dave to tell a joke to lift everyone's spirits, to which Chapelle hilariously replied with:

An uplifting joke? You know I don't write them.

The Twitterverse has speculated that all the recent outbursts and social media posts, including his presidential candidacy, are all an elaborate scheme to push the billionaire's new album, DONDA, which is scheduled to be released this Friday (July 24th, 2020).