WATCH: Drew and Prairie Wife Recreate Their Favorite Yellowstone Moments

Paramount TV's wildly popular series Yellowstone is back...or it will be in a few days.

And here in Wyoming, we take this show VERY seriously.

While I (Prairie Wife) admit to covering my eyes for some of the more violent or (ahem) sexy scenes I thoroughly enjoy the show.

My favorite character is John Dutton with Beth Dutton coming in as a close second. I'm a sucker for Kevin Costner and the Beth character...well she's just so unapologetically herself, and the complete opposite of me.

My cohost Drew prefers Rip, personally, I think it's because of the striking similarities between him and the character.

These last few days of waiting for the next season to release have been painful for us, so we decided to kill some time by recreating our favorite Rip and Beth moments.

There were quite a few moments that we had to leave out, but I feel pretty confident that we got most of your favorites.

And how about that acting?!

Maybe we should have tried to be stars of the stage and screen rather than the airwaves?

Make sure you tune in to our show Monday morning 6-10 AM MST to hear us talk about the premier, we promise we won't spoil anything for you.

Oh, and I can't wait to hear what you think about Drew's Rip impersonation.

According to our Facebook page, the return of Rip to the TV is what our female listeners are the most excited about.

Is this where I not so subtly drop a hint that Drew is single?

If you'd like to see what else our listeners had to say about the return of "Yellowstone" you can read more in the comments below.

