WATCH: This Squirrel Is All Of Us In 2020

I've made it clear that cute squirrel videos are a source of extreme enjoyment for me.

When I came across this one, I knew that I had to share it.

After all, this squirrel is all of us right now in 2020.

He starts out on a pretty normal mission for a squirrel, he's headed to get an easy meal from a bird feeder.

But things take a strange twist (pun intended) and he's left hanging on for dear life...kind of like us right now in 2020.

At the end of the video the squirrel succumbs, flys off the bird feeder, does a flip, and lands in the grass.

And here's the best part.

He's totally fine.

I have high hopes that just like this squirrel, we will land on our feet and be perfectly fine at the end of 2020.

While we wait to see if this happens, it's silly squirrel videos like this and laughter that will keep us going.