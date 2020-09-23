Watch: Hilarious Video Of Dad Struggling To Change Baby’s Diaper
As a mother of five children, I have changed my fair share of diapers.
And, as a mother of five, you better believe that I have pretty much seen it all when it comes to what can go in, or squish out of a diaper.
When I came across this video of a dad changing his baby's diaper I immediately had three thoughts.
- How cool that he could take the baby to work with him.
- Nice job getting creative with the changing table area.
- Oh my did this bring back some memories of my own husband doing the exact same thing...
Poor Cartman...I wonder if he ever got that diaper changed?
And I agree with his friend Jason, perhaps a bit more of a breeze (as long as it was blowing the right way) would have been helpful.
