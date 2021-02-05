WATCH: Horse Sees Cow For The First Time…It Does NOT Go Well
Everyone knows that horses can spook easily.
A lot of their reactions have to do with what they've been raised around, and a little bit of work on a young horse can go a long way.
Getting them used to new sights and sounds is up to the owner, and at times it can go a little sideways.
In this TikTok video, a Cowboy is taking his 2-year-old colt around a calf for the first time.
At first, everything goes smoothly, but then the calf makes eye contact with the horse and it becomes a rodeo.
You may have noticed that the text tells a bit of a different story than what you can actually see happening.
And that definitely adds to the humor of the whole situation.
It's obviously going to take a bit more time and work to get that horse to become comfortable around cows.
If that doesn't end up working out I bet they can hire him out as a bucking horse.