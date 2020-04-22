Watch Maybe the Most Devout Store Hand Sanitation Moment Ever

Most stores that have remained open have hand sanitation containers at the entrance. One guy took that cleaning moment to the next level with maybe the most devout hand sanitation moment you'll ever witness.

This was just shared by Catholic Memes on Facebook. As they said in their status update, this guy was taking no chances.

This is me standing up and applauding this man. Now you know why this hand sanitation moment has gone viral this morning. When I say viral, I mean that in the most non-coronavirus way possible.