WATCH: Mills Police Department Does Drive-By Birthday Shout Out For Little Girl

During this time of social distancing, many folks have missed out on celebrating their birthdays in style. While that may not be as big an issue for adults, you can imagine how heart-wrenching that would be for a child. That's why we give props to the Mills Police Department for the great job they did to make a 10-year-old little girl's birthday special.

‎Carrie Zeimet Lozier‎ posted the following video of her daughter's surprise as a squad of police cars drove down her street playing the Happy Birthday song over their speakers.

Awesome job, Mills Police Department. We salute you.