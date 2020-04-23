K Street Replacement in North Casper Begins Monday

Construction crews will begin more than $800,000 of street work in on a four-block area in north Casper beginning Monday, according to a news release from the City of Casper.

K Street will be closed from North Grant to St. Mary streets until the completion date of Sept. 25.

“This will be a complete street replacement which means in addition to much-needed replacement of street pavement, sidewalk and improved drainage, old infrastructure such as the water and sewer mains and stormwater inlets and piping will also be replaced," the city's associate engineer Alex Sveda said.

"The new work will also allow for improved walkability in the area,” Sveda added.

The city began replacing K Street in sections in 2017, and the work to replace the section from Center Street to Park Street was completed in 2019.

The current project is paid for with $116,820 from a 2016 Minerals Royalty Grant from the State of Wyoming and $705,034 from the Optional One-cent Sales Tax.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: Casper Landmarks THEN vs. NOW; History in Photographs