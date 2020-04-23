Casper Police Show Off Some of the Fancy Masks They’re Wearing

Casper Police would like to remind you that you can still get pulled over during this pandemic era we're living through. They reminded everyone of this along with showing off the stylish masks they're wearing while on duty.

Gotta appreciate our local police force maintaining their sense of humor while keeping all of us safe.

I am quite partial to the "re-entering the atmosphere" flame mask. Well done, Sergeant.

It's a good thing to remember that you can get pulled over if you're driving naughty and that the police force will make sure you're safely protected from viruses if they bust you. Thanks for the laugh Casper Police Department while getting your message across. We can use the humor too.