WATCH: Visit Casper Reminds Residents That ‘You Are Not Alone’
The coronavirus pandemic has hit each one of us in a myriad of ways, but Visit Casper strives to remind us that "even apart, we've never been stronger".
The official Visit Casper! Facebook page shared an inspirational video along with a message that read:
Casper Courage - United
We know courage feels different these days. But no matter what, please know that you are not alone.
The short video is a great reminder of what it truly means to be #CasperStrong.
