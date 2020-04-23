WATCH: Visit Casper Reminds Residents That ‘You Are Not Alone’

The coronavirus pandemic has hit each one of us in a myriad of ways, but Visit Casper strives to remind us that "even apart, we've never been stronger".

The official Visit Casper! Facebook page shared an inspirational video along with a message that read:

Casper Courage - United

We know courage feels different these days. But no matter what, please know that you are not alone. visitcasper.com/united

The short video is a great reminder of what it truly means to be #CasperStrong.