WATCH: Motorcycle Riding Monkey Attempts To Kidnap A Toddler

A video has gone viral that shows an attempted abduction of a toddler by a monkey riding a motorcycle.

The video was posted on Twitter by user @peteerh along with the a caption that translates into:

This must be the noisy monkey at school.

Several different people in the comment section of the video believe this animal was specifically train to kidnap children. According to TMZ, the video takes place somewhere in Indonesian, where technically, owning a pet monkey is illegal, but the law isn't well enforced.

This child got off lucky, but this is definitely one of the scariest things I've ever seen as a parent.