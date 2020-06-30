[WATCH] Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Emerge from Den

Two orphaned bear cubs were caught on camera emerging from a den created by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

We reported back in February that Colorado Parks and Wildlife created an artificial den for two orphaned bear cubs so they could hibernate. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the den was made out of about 30 hay bales and branches for a roof. They even covered the entire den with a snow mound to keep the den insulated.

Well, guess what?

The cubs are up and we have video of them emerging from their den. Check it out, courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife below.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife