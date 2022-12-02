WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison

An albino bison?

Well, they do happen.

This one is making the rounds on social media.

It's not the white snow making this big guy white.

Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely.

I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes.

Below this first video are more views of white bison in Wyoming.

They are rare.

But it does happen from time to time.

Although leucism in bison could exist, there are no documented leucistic bison. The Charolais mutation of the SILV (pronounced silver) dilution gene is the most common cause of “white” bison.

Two white Bison in Evanston Wyoming. Many people call these white buffalo but these are white American Bison.

There are more found in other states.

Most cultures around the world take rare colors like this to be a good sign, or a very bad one.

A white buffalo or white bison is an American bison possessing white fur, and is considered sacred or spiritually significant in several Native American religions; therefore, such buffalo are often visited for prayer and other religious rituals. (Wikipedia).

There are stories with deep meaning about the white bison. One is the legend of the White Buffalo Calf Woman, or Ptesan Wi, is a very sacred story for the American Indians.

The Sioux, Cherokee, Navaho, Lakota, and Dakota, celebrate the white buffalo calf and incorporate Ptesan Wi'steachings in their prayers.

Here is one from Missouri living in the wild.

A bison like this might not pass on it's condition to it next offspring. It might take several generations for this to happen again.

A Gallery Of High Planes Wyoming Winter Bison Special thanks to Grandpa Rich of Thermopolis Wyoming for these photos.

Each morning Grandpa drives up to check on the herd in Hot Springs County Wyoming.

As he drives around he takes photos and sends them to me.

An audience of 1 is not enough.

That's why I'm sharing them with you.