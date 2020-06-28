Take A Virtual Tour of Kanye West’s Two Wyoming Mansions

Kanye West has put Wyoming on the map in way never thought of before: Hip-Hop. In addition to that, we can add high end fashion on the resume with his Adidas shoe line, Yeezy, opening a plant in Cody (which is still hiring now).

The now billionaire also bought not one, but two huge properties, equipped with mansions, valued at approximately 15 million dollars a piece. West, his also famous wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four children seem to spend the bulk of their time on the first one, West Lake Ranch (previous Monster Lake Ranch). The second property is the Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

The above 11-minute video gives you an insider's view of both gorgeous properties.

Even before West bought these two properties, he had spent several months in the Cowboy State in the past. He had previously recorded five albums in over a 6-month time frame in Jackson back in 2018, which came to be known as the Yeezy sessions. the five projects were: