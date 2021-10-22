Britney Spears Took A Tour of Jeffree Star’s Hidden Hills Mansion

Casper's favorite celebrity superstar, Jeffree Star, has been doing big things, both locally and in his home state of California, since moving here last December. The make-up mogul and YouTube star has already opened a distribution here, as well as Star Yak Ranch. Matter of fact, he often shares photos and videos of the himself interacting with the massive but beautiful creatures.

Star announced back in mid-July that was he selling his huge California mansion in Hidden Hills. The property is currently listed at $16.5 million. On Wednesday (October 20th, 2021), according to a report from the NY Post, Britney Spears and her fiancée, Sam Asghari, took a tour of the estate.

Jeffree tweeted out yesterday evening:

Will Britney Spears buy my LA mansion?? We shall see..

According to the listing on REDFIN:

This grand estate spans approximately 21,000 square feet of spectacular living space, including the 2 guest houses, plus there is an additional, approximate 4,702 square foot garage for 10+ cars, and an additional, approximate 3,700 square foot barn accessed by a separate driveway. Superior quality & amenities throughout include a magnificent home theater with custom seating, large game room with wet bar, two story gym with steam & sauna, complete home spa, and a wine tasting room & refrigerated wine cellar. Additional features include a large gourmet kitchen with two islands that opens to the family room, two beautiful custom offices, large game room with wet bar, craft room, home automations system, and sculptural glass elevator. There are five bedroom suites in the main house including the luxurious master suite highlighted by dual baths, gorgeous oversize custom closets, steam shower, retreat, fireplace, and expansive views! The generous grounds feature a sparkling pool, spa, fire pit, 2 barbecue centers, and 2 covered patios.

Check out photos below of the stunning property.

