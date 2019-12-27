Watch These Bull Elk Handle Their Problems in a Healthy Way

I'm not going to lie to you. I do not handle stressors in my life in a healthy way at all. Like when things aren't going my way, people around me can definitely tell that something is off.

Then I see this video of these bull elk going to town on each other and I realized I need to take some life advice from these dudes. I mean yeah, it looks super violent and aggressive but obviously they are both working it out without killing one another so maybe I should try out their method.

Aside from all the personal issues I laid out there, I know a lot of my friends and hunters are sitting here saying. "Who cares what they're doing, I'd like to take one of them home and hang it up on my wall."

Let's be honest, they are some good looking elk in this video.