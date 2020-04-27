WATCH: Time Lapse Video Of Casper Intersections

Casperite Zach Heidrich just posted a time lapse video of Casper.

I'm not sure why I found this video so fascinating...

Perhaps it's because in this time of CLOVID-19 induced quarantine I miss driving around Casper freely.

Maybe it's just the sense of peace and beauty that a time lapse video gives to any location.

No matter what it is, this video is definitely worth watching.

Did you recognize what intersections were featured?

According to the caption on the video, Heidrich was trying out long exposure time lapse.

If this awesome video was just a test run, I'll be making sure to keep following his company Wind City Digital LLC to see what he creates next.