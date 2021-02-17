WATCH: Video Of Rare White Bison Born In 2021

Dogwood Canyon Nature Park in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains: a rare white bison calf has been born.

They named the calf Takoda, a Sioux word meaning “friend to everyone.” Tokoda was born on a private ranch near Dogwood Canyon earlier this year.

Jeremy Hinkle, director of wildlife at Dogwood Canyon, says that this is such a rare event that only 10,000,000 bison were born white.”

“Though still rare, the phenomenon is more common due to crossbreeding with cattle as a result of attempts by ranchers to save the species from extinction after original populations plummeted to only a few hundred between 1830 and 1900.”

Get our free mobile app

Wildlife experts are thrilled about Takoda’s presence at Dogwood Canyon for many reasons. The bison “shows the delicate balance of conservation that saved this species from near extinction,” Hinkle says. “Takoda also serves as a visual example of the meaning of white buffalo in native cultures, especially Plains tribes.” (Prevention.com)

As you might imagine there are Indian legends of the sacred nature of such a rare event.

The White Buffalo are sacred to many Native Americans. The Lakota (Sioux) Nation has passed down The Legend of the White Buffalo, a story now approximately 2,000 years old, at many council meetings, sacred ceremonies, and through the tribe’s storytellers. (Legends of America).

Most often a white buffalo relates to communication with the creator. Whichever story you might hear, it is almost always a good omen.

Enjoy the video at the top of the page. Maybe a white buffalo being born into North America in 2021 is a good sign.