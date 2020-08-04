Watch Wyoming Game and Fish Release a Black Bear into the Wild

It's not often that you get to see a black bear being released into the wild. Now you can thanks to a new video just shared by the Laramie Police Department.

Remember the black bear that was recently found wandering around Laramie? It appears that he's now back in his natural habitat based on this video that the Laramie Police Department shared from Wyoming Game and Fish.

In a previous Facebook status update, they shared pics of the bear after it had been sedated so it could be safely released.

If you've ever questioned why you never run from a bear, watching that big boy fly out of that cage should be enough of a reminder.