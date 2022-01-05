Living where it snows every year, when someone mentions there is a winter storm coming, you'll get a couple different reactions.

eh, it's Wyoming. Don't like it...leave. Finally. OH CRAP, I don't have my 5 gallons of milk and 12 loaves of bread...I need to run to the store and get my supplies. (Why does winter weather induce panic shopping, I mean we do live in Wyoming.)

Think that may be an over exaggeration? Go look at the grocery store parking lot when it starts to snow, and you'll see what we're talking about. It's important that you're READY before the day the storm is coming so you don't have to put yourself or your family in harm’s way.

One benefit of technology is that we know days in advance when the opportunity of winter weather is coming and can be ready for it. If this isn't your first Wyoming winter, you've dealt with snowstorms big and small over the years. Most of you probably have learned that you need to always have essential supplies stocked up this time of year. If you haven't been here for snowstorms, we're going to run down the supplies you need to have so you're not sobbing in the empty bread or milk isle at the store.

I've never really understood why people buy an overabundance of milk or bread when bad weather is coming. If I'm stuck at home, there are items I don't want to waste time on. food that won't go bad easily

Canned meat (Tuna, Spam, Vienna Sausages, Potted Meat, Chicken)

Jerky

Peanut Butter

Crackers

Fruit snacks

Canned fruits and vegetables

Soup and canned meals

Cookies and hard candies

Energy Bars

Breakfast bars and Pop Tarts

Meals Ready To Eat (MRE)

Coffee/Tea/Hot Cocoa

These Survival Items Are Recommended By Direct Energy :

Always have at least 1 Gallon of water per person, per day (3 days)

Camp stove

Radio

Indoor Approved Heaters

Flashlights

Batteries

Manual Can Opener

Backup Power Packs to charge phones

First Aid Kit

Extra Medicine / Diapers / Baby Food & Formula

Pet Food

Paper Products (Toilet Paper, Paper Plates, Paper Towels, Napkins, Utensils)

If you have these items at all times, you'll be prepared for many emergencies. Being prepared has been passed down from generation to generation. In the 1970's there wasn't internet for us to run to so we can find out how to be prepared, but there were videos from FEMA to help you out.

