We Should Petition for This Hawaiian-Themed Chick-fil-A in Casper

Warning: Once you see this, you won't be satisfied until you have it.

I am a lover of Chick-fil-A. I don't believer there is a single item on their menu that I don't enjoy and, since you're probably wondering, my favorite menu item are the waffle fries. I could smother those suckers in Chick-fil-A sauce for every single meal for the rest of my life and not get bored.

Now, what if I told you there is a magical location of Chick-fil-A that is Hawaiian-themed?

And I don't mean they just slap some grass skirts on their employees and string leis across the restaurant. I mean, their entire menu is inspired by Polynesian flavors and dishes. It's called Truett's Luau, named after S. Truett Cathy, and it's located in Fayetteville, Georgia. I know that's far away, but man I bet it's soooo worth the trip.

The menu features items like Mahi Mahi tacos, a Kalua Pork Plate, Tropical Chicken Nuggets and more. Even my beloved waffle fries have been given a sweet potato makeover. I had seen the menu online, but after seeing the items on a TikTok video, I almost can't contain myself. Anyone want to go to Georgia this weekend?

There is currently a petition on Change.org to bring Chick-fil-A to Casper. As much as I would love to just have Chick-fil-A here, I think we should shoot for the moon and if we miss, we will still land among the stars. Let's try for this Hawaiian-themed option first.