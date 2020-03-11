If the rumors are to be believed, a Chick-fil-A location in Casper is not likely, at least not in the immediate future. The good news, soon we should be able to get the next best thing.

Chick-fil-A made an announcement earlier today (March 11th, 2020) that they will now be selling their sauces in 16-ounce bottles in select restaurants and retail stores (including Target and Walmart), in the Florida area. For the pilot release, the Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce will be the first available.

According to their website:

Retail sales of the 16-ounce Bottled Sauces start at $3.49, and with every retail purchase of a Bottled Sauce, 100-percent of Chick-fil-A, Inc. profits will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which will award $17 million in scholarships to 6,700 restaurant Team Members this year. Since 1973, Chick-fil-A has helped nearly 60,000 Team Members pay for college through a total investment of $92 million in scholarships.

Here's to hoping and praying this pilot release is a success. Depending on how it goes, we could be seeing these in our local retail stores or at least online soon!

For now, I'll continue to be jealous that Cheyenne has an actual Chick-fil-A and we don't. #SadFace