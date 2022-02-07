This is Why Casper Doesn’t Have a Chick-fil-A… Yet Anyway

If there is one fast food chain that Casper wants more than any other, that would be Chick-fil-A. The big question is: "why don't we already have one?"

According to a report from personal finance company, Nerdwallet, there are quite a few things that go into opening a new Chick-fil-A franchise. Here are the 4 main steps:

Submit an online application Pass the interview Review their franchise agreement Undergo their multi-week training program

While that may seem easy enough (kind of), it does get somewhat more tricky after that. If you are interested in being a Chick-fil-A franchise owner, you can not choose or select a specific location.

There you have it, folks. While not being able to choose your location is one of the biggest cons to owning a franchise, it's definitely not the only one. Nerdwallet also states:

Chick-fil-A owns all property and real estate (you cannot sell your restaurant or pass down to the next generation)

Your role can feel more comparable to an employee/manager than a business owner

Being closed on Sundays can result in loss of potential revenue

You must be a hands-on operator (be comfortable flipping burgers, training employees, handling customers)—making it a poor fit for the passive investor

Chick-fil-A must be your full-time commitment; you cannot be pursuing other business ventures at the same time

All that being said, Chick-fil-A is pretty open about their business model. Most of the above information can be found on their own website, although worded slightly different.

It's also worth noting, those are the downsides. There are plenty of pros to opening a Chick-fil-A franchise, too. Some of the pros include:

Their initial franchise fee is significantly lower than their competition

Franchisor covers the majority of startup costs, including real estate, construction, and equipment

Franchisor rents you all necessary equipment

No prior restaurant experience necessary

Closed on Sundays to encourage work-life balance

So there you have it. We all love Chick-fil-A and are slightly jealous that we have to drive to our state's capital to get our fix, but for the moment, that's our only option.

