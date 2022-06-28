Casper Dairy Queen Needs Your Help Bringing Back ‘Fry Sauce’
If you are a fan of Dairy Queen's famous fry sauce, this is definitely bad news.
Recently, Casper Dairy Queen locations announced that they will no longer be carrying their signature fry sauce. A sign posted on their window reads:
We're sorry. Our supplier is no longer offering Fry Sauce. we need your help to try to bring it back.Please call the DQ hotline 1(866) 793-7582 ask that they Fry Sauce in Casper.
Fry Sauce is a condiment often served with French fries. It is usually a combination of tomato ketchup and mayonnaise, but there are many different variations of the original recipe.
While it's nowhere near the end of the world for a fast food establishment with primary sales being soft serve ice cream, there are still a lot of customers (like myself), that are a fan of having the option to have fry sauce with their sides, like onion rings and French fries.
You may remember that Burger King also stopped offering fry sauce a few years back as well.
Here's to hoping that residents' requests will be heard to get it back on the menu as soon as possible.