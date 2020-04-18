We Want To Hear Your ‘Shout-Outs’ To Casper’s Front Line Workers

Thinkstock, Getty Images

104.7 KISS-FM and Hilltop Bank want to recognize our local health care workers, first responders, and everyone on the front lines of the pandemic - if you know someone doing good work, drop them a front line shout-out through the KISS Mobile app.

Simply tap the shout-out button on the KISS app, fill out the form, then record your shout-out.

We will then play your shout-out on-air so everyone can hear! Show us what you got and let's come together to show Casper's front line workers that we support them!

Filed Under: Casper Collective: Resources For Citizens & Local Businesses, Coronavirus - The Latest News, frontline
Categories: News
