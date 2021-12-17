It's never a good thing for any city to be known as having a high rate for larceny theft in the state but unfortunately at least one city in Wyoming has to take that title. The silver lining may be that it's not Cheyenne. Nor is it Laramie. Jackson? Nope. What about Casper? No. It's none of the bigger cities in the Cowboy State, so where is it?

Larceny theft includes shoplifting, pick-pocketing, purse snatching, bicycle, theft, and motor vehicle theft, which is typically the one non-violent aspect of it. Speaking of motor vehicle theft, Cheyenne has seen quite the increase this year, as well as Cadillac converter theft. With all those examples going around in the capital city, it was almost a shock not to see Cheyenne take this title.

It turns out that Wyoming's city for highest rate of larceny theft belongs to Riverton. Known as 'The Rendezvous City', Riverton has an alarming amount of larceny thefts per 100,000 people. That's obviously a lot more people than what they have, or any city in Wyoming has, but the math works. Here's some statistics for Riverton when it comes to larceny theft:

Wyoming: Riverton

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 3,184.2 (Wyoming: 1,234.7)

> Total larceny-thefts: 343 (Wyoming: 7,190)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,233.2 (Wyoming: 1,610.6)

> Total property crimes: 456 (Wyoming: 9,379)

> Population: 10,891

Our friends at 24/7 Wall St. helped to do the research to come up with the statistics. The larceny thefts per 100K in Riverton is staggering compared to the rest of the state. While that state number is at 1,234.7 per 100K people, the national average is 1,398 per 100K, so at least statewide, we're below the national average. Unfortunately, it seems like the city of Riverton may have some work to do when it comes to that since their number is about 2.5 times as much as the rest of the Cowboy State.

No one likes to be known for it, but one city had to have the title as having the worst rate of larceny theft in the state. In the meantime, be safe out there, Wyoming!

