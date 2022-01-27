What Cool Item Is Purchased The Most From Walmart In Wyoming?

I'm pretty confident in saying those of us that shop at Walmart, are a special breed. We've all had time to kill and walk up and down the isle's looking at all the stuff we don't need. There are somethings that most of us would never buy in person, but if you shop Walmart online, only you and the mystery shopper know what you buy.

Walmart has been a major player in the shopping world since the early 1960's and today has over 10,500 physical stores and since 2020 shopping at Walmart.com has surged tremendously.

Over the last couple years, stores and shoppers have embraced the idea of shopping online and many continue even without the restrictions of the last couple years. With technology, stores like Walmart have many different ways to track what is being purchased from the store. Whether it's in-store or online shopping, they know and can tally up the items.

You may be surprised to find out that overall, Bananas are the number one item purchased at Walmart. Toilet paper is number two, slow cookers number three, TV's number four and Google Chromecast is actually the fifth most popular item (strange, I know).

Walmart can even break it down by state and some of the most purchased items are out there and extremely interesting. The company recently took note of what was the most popular item purchased in each state. Wyoming's neighbor states popular items are odd, but not as strange at Wyoming's.

Colorado - Apple Juice

Colorado - Apple Juice Walmart.com loading...

Idaho - Gatorade

Idaho - Gatorade Walmart.com loading...

Montana - Laundry Detergent

Montana - Laundry Detergent Walmart.com loading...

Nebraska - Beverage Tumblers

Nebraska - Drink Tumblers Walmart.com loading...

North Dakota - Lemonade Mix

North Dakota - Drink Mixes Walmart.com loading...

South Dakota - Lemon Pound Cake

South Dakota - Lemon Pound Cake Walmart.com loading...

Utah - Chocolate Candy Bars

Utah - Chocoalte bars Walmart.com loading...

Wyoming's item has me quite puzzled as it is literally a COOL ITEM. The most popular item purchased from Walmart.com in the incredible state of Wyoming... Freezer Packs.

Wyoming - Freeze Packs Walmart.com loading...

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.