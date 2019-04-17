What Is This Odd Looking Ball Found On The Wyo/Utah Border?

It's always fun to find something on the internet where you are completely stumped by. I've traveled quite a bit around our state but I've never come across something quite like this.

Reddit user karoh_the_pharoh says that it's pretty heavy and it's also magnetic and that it was found next to the railroad on the border of Utah and Wyoming.

Upon some further investigation, I've found that a lot of folks are referring to it as a moqui marble.

Of course, I'm not a scientist so I have no clue what this could possibly be. Is it man-made? Or some sort of object from outerspace?