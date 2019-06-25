What Will Happen When Yellowstone Erupts?

I know for years that there have been some pretty crazy and interesting theories of what exactly will happen when the supervolcano finally let's lose, but I always enjoy finding new things on the internet of what other people think will happen.

Even though I've lived in Wyoming my entire life I've never given a whole lot of thought to what it would be like if the supervolcano actually did go off in my lifetime. But to be fair I wouldn't last long and neither would the rest of the cowboy state I'm afraid.

After watching this video though I'm fairly certain that even if it doesn't fully explode, it's going to be bad news for a lot of folks. Not just Wyoming.