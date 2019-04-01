What Will Wyoming Homes Be Worth 1 Year from Now?

We can't always predict the future, but it's nice to know what may be ahead.

There's no beating around the bush, buying a home in a major investment. A home means security and a place to make memories while living out your life, but you want to spend your money wisely. One day that home will be sold.

And if the market is right, maybe that will happen sooner than you think.

Recently, GO Banking Rates crunched some numbers a calculated some predictions about home values across the nation. As it sits right now, the value of homes is expected to rise in the majority of states, which is great news. However, as reported in Yahoo Business, states will experience this rise at different rates.

Some may not experience a rise at all.

Unfortunately, in Wyoming the median home value this year is $219,913. This is a 0.4 percent increase from the value we saw last year, which amounts to about $887 less from the home value in 2018. Other states experiencing a decrease are Alaska and Iowa.

This isn't exactly terrible news. Of course a decrease of value is bad for home owners looking to sell, but it's great news for those looking to buy a home at this time. Might as well strike while the fire is hot!