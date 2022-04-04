What’s On Wyoming’s Tasty List Of Favorite Hot Dog Toppings?

I haven't met many people that don't like hot dogs and I'm not sure I could trust someone that didn't. When we are kids, the hot dog is one of the first food that many of us get to experience. When we get older and need to grab a quick bite to eat, the hot dog is there and ready for consumption.

What we put on the hot dog, is where we have the biggest separation of interest. Some like the simple choice of mustard, ketchup or both. Others like to add a wide array of toppings to really enhance their hot dog experience.

I know this may shock you, but there are actually an organization called the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC). The NHDSC was established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute to provide information all about hot dogs and sausages.

The NHDSC has a 'hot dog etiquette' list to make sure you're doing hot dogs properly. Here are some:

Never put topping between the bun and dog. Always "dress" the dog.

There's a proper way to apply your toppings wet condiments like mustard or chili first chunky condiments like onion, relish or kraut 2nd cheese 3rd spices like salt or pepper 4th

Never take more than 5 bites to finish the dog

Paper plates or every day dishes are acceptable, china is not

Don't bring wine to a hot dog bbq. Beer, Soda, Lemonade or Tea is preferred

Hot Dogs are a serious business and folks here in Wyoming have high standards for their franks. We asked the simple question of 'what toppings do you put on your hot dog' and the answers are mouth watering.

Wyoming's Interesting Taste's In Hot Dog Toppings

