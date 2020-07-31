What’s the Most Overrated TV Show in Wyoming?

During the ongoing pandemic, it's been easy to binge watch plenty of TV shows while being stuck at home. But what about the most overrated TV shows? And just what does Wyoming think is the most overrated TV show?

Recently, reviews.org decided to research which TV show is the most overrated in each state. In Wyoming, it seems the show that doesn't live up to the hype is 'Rick and Morty'. Despite the fact that the show rates as a 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems that many Wyomingites aren't impressed with the duo of the mad scientist and his grandson who go on hilarious adventures. Then again, six other states thought it was just as overrated (Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, and Nevada).

However, that wasn't the most overrated TV show. It turns out that title went to 'Parks & Recreation' to my surprise. Eight states (Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, and Rhode Island) picked were not the biggest fans of the parks and rec department from Pawnee, Indiana.

It seems that women found 'Game of Thrones' to be the most overrated show while men picked 'Friends' for their pick. There was only one state to pick 'Breaking Bad' as an overrated show and that was South Carolina because apparently they have no taste whatsoever.

The list of the most overrated top ten shows went as such:

Parks & Recreation The Simpsons The Big Bang Theory The Walking Dead Rick and Morty Game of Thrones Friends The Office Breaking Bad

If it were up to me, I think the most overrated show is 'The Big Bang Theory'. I get the concept, but I'm sorry, it's just horribly unfunny to me. Watch it without the background laugh track and you'll see what I mean.

What do you think, Wyoming? Did they get it right?