‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere Is Coming Next Week With a 2-Hour Special

If you have not started watching the drama series, Yellowstone, right now is a good time to start.

Let's start with the good news. The first three seasons of the Kevin Costner-lead television show is avail to stream for free on Peacock. While there are different levels of service that Peacock provides, you can stream the first three seasons, 100% for free. You do have to sign up for free account, but all you need is an email address and to pick a password. No credit card is needed.

Now on to the bad news. Season four of Yellowstone will begin Sunday, November 7th, 2021. However, if you don't have a cable TV service (like Spectrum, Direct TV, Philo, Dish, etc.).

*SPOILERS AHEAD!*

If you haven't seen the trailer yet or finished season three, you may not want to watch the trailer. It teases a whole lot of major events. For someone like me that hadn't even seen an entire episode yet, it made me want to go back and watch the entire series.

The official Paramount Network YouTube channel released the final season four trailer (shown below), along with a caption that read:

Are you ready for this? The countdown continues. The highly-anticipated season 4 of Yellowstone will premiere on November 7, 2021, with a special two-hour event, exclusively on Paramount Network. Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park.

I can't wait for the new season to start!

