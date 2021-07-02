WATCH: New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Shocking Events

It's been almost a year (August 3rd, 2020), since we last saw new episodes of the hit television drama, Yellowstone, but new episodes are on the way this fall.

The Wyoming-based series is actually shot in Utah and Montana, which, if we're being honest, is a little disappointing, but the awesome cast and acting more than makes up for that.

The new season 4 trailer is sure to get your heart pumping if you're a hardcore fan, and if you're not, you'll definitely want to start watching it from the beginning. Kevin Costner stars in the lead role as John Dutton. For those that have never had the pleasure of watching the show, the Wikipedia synopsis describes it:

The series follows the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch, a Native reservation, and land developers. Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who operate the Yellowstone/Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. As the series progresses, he is continually challenged by those seeking to take control of the ranch's land.

The official Paramount Network YouTube channel posted the trailer along with the description that read:

Revenge is worth the wait. Season 4 of Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network this fall.

We can't wait for the fall now. This season is sure to be one for the record books.