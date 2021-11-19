Kevin Costner Loves To Listen To Wyoming’s Own Son Ian Munsick

Kevin Costner has always been a lover of all things Western.

He even has a ranch in Colorado named "Dunbar Ranch". I'm going to stop for a minute and let you think about why he named it Dunbar Ranch...

If you guessed it's named after his legendary character from Dances With Wolves Lieutenant John J Dunbar, you're correct.

Costner also has a band called Modern West that plays a unique country-rock blend of music.

His latest role as John Dutton in the insanely popular Tv Series "Yellowstone" has only increased his connection to the West, and recently he created a Spotify playlist called "Kevin's Picks".

Die-hard country music fans will recognize most of the artists on Costner's list. From mainstream musicians like Luke Combs, Eric Church, and Miranda Lambert to up-and-comers like Tyler Childers and Wyoming's own Ian Munsick.

Yup, that's right, Ian Munsick made it onto the list with his song "Long Haul".

Frankly, I'm not surprised, it IS an amazing song and one of my personal favorites.

I also am obsessed (as in listening to it on repeat often) with Tyler Childers' "Feathered Indians"...it's seriously amazing...and when Ian covered that song at his concert at the Beacon early this year...oh my gosh I was in heaven.

Costner also included several songs of his recent album "Tales of Yellowstone" which only makes sense.

Below is the full playlist, let us know in The My Country Mobile app what you think of Costner's choices.

And in case you want to hear Ian Munsick's "Long Haul" here's the video.

