Who Is Wonder Man? Meet Marvel’s Exciting New Hero

Marvel fans are buzzing with the news that the company is prepping a Disney+ series around Wonder Man, a longtime fixture of Marvel Comics and the Avengers — and that the character will be played by Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. But that’s the hardcore Marvel zombies. For folks who just follow Marvel’s movies and shows, they probably have never even heard of Wonder Man, who’s only headlined a few issues of his own comic and has largely remained a supporting character for most of his literary history.

If you feel like you need Wonder Man explained, we’re here to help. Our latest MCU video explains Simon Williams’ long and oddly complicated backstory, predicts which comics the TV series will likely be adapted from, reveals why Wonder Man’s brother hates him so much, and explores why Wonder Man has the chance to be the best Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series to date. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on why Wonder Man is such an exciting addition to the MCU, check out more of our videos below, including one on Kang’s evil plan in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, our breakdown of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer, and the surprising connection between Kang and She-Hulk’s K.E.V.I.N. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The full season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available on Disney+. Wonder Man does not yet have an official premiere date on Disney+.

