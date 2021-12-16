Why Does Driving In Dark Make Casper Forget How To Drive Safely?

When the sun goes down, it's seems many people's driving ability goes away. I've noticed this over the last few weeks since the sun starts setting earlier.

It's doesn't matter if it's evening, late night or early morning, there are folks out on the roads driving in the dark that may need to rethink getting behind the wheel.

In just the last 3 days I've had a few close calls with people driving erratically. Driving to work in the wee hours of the morning is sometimes an adventure.

One day this week I was driving North on Durbin St in downtown Casper and had to pull over and stop to avoid being hit head on by a confused driver. As you know, Durbin turns one way at E. Midwest Ave and continues one way across 1st St. This driver turned South off 1st and continued moving south on the one way section of Durbin through downtown.

The next morning I had to avoid cars that were moving at a high rate of speed and nearly clipped my truck as they rolled through red lights at Wyoming Blvd & 15th.

The same morning just a few minutes North at Wyoming Blvd & Blackmore a car turned in front of me and didn't even slow down.

I get that things happen, but for these three things happened within a couple days blows my mind.

I found a list of tips to be a better night driver from Geico Insurance and thought I would share them with you. If you know someone that lose their driving skills at night, share these with them.

Be Defensive - Using your defensive driving skills and never drive impaired. Keep your defensive driving instincts on high. Don't Drive Tired - Drowsy driving crashes are more common between 12am-6am. If you're tired, grab some caffeine, turn up the radio, roll your window down to get cool air. Keep Your View Clear - Dirty or damaged windows can reflect light differently and cause a debilitating glare that has effects on your driving ability On Coming Lights Can Cause Accidents - When travelling on a two lane road at night, the headlights of oncoming cars can cause a blinding glare. If this is an issue for you, find a less travelled roadway Slow Down - 37% of nighttime driving deaths are caused by speeding. Low visibility and shorter reaction times at night are the key reasons. Correct Lighting - Not having your cars headlights tilted the right way can cause issues for you and oncoming vehicles. Check the angle to make sure it's proper to help with safety. High Beam Usage - Using high beams when in an extra dark rural location to be able to see further and staying vigilant and using them properly so you don't blind oncoming cars. Adjust Dashboard Lights - When they are too bright, they can be distracting. Dim the dashboard lights to allow your important instruments to be seen, but not so bright they're distracting. Keep Your Eye On The Road - When an oncoming car approaches, be sure to keep your eyes on the road in front of you. Your eyes will wander an be attracted to the lights. When you stare at the light, you could be blinded. Wildlife - We all know what it's like to be cruising down the highway and see the eyes of a deer. Your stomach drops and your first instinct is to swerve to avoid the animal. Slow down and stop as soon as you can. Your Eyes Are Key To Safety - Having your vision checked regularly is important, as we age night driving becomes more of a concern. Getting ahead of the issues will save you trouble. Properly Working Lights - Checking your lights and making sure they're properly working is important for your safety and others around you.

