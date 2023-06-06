Hey Casper Drivers: Stop Tailgating; It’s Not Working Anyway

For the last few years, I've been trying to argue that Casper drivers aren't that bad, but each passing day, my mind is slowly changing.

Let me begin by saying, I don't think all Casper drivers are bad. As a matter of fact, I'd say it's less than fifty percent of all drivers (somewhere around 25% seems accurate), but that small percentage is missing things up for the rest of us.

The one thing I've been noticing the most though, is more and more people riding other people's bumpers.

Why folks do this, I'll never understand. For one, let's get the obvious thing out of the way... IT DOESN'T WORK!

All you're going to do is anger the person in front of you and more than likely, instead of speeding up, they're more likely to slow down (in case you wondering, yes... I will definitely slow down).

Second, if there is a vehicle in front of them (and often time multiple vehicles), they can't speed up anyway.

This happened to me very recently on Outer Drive. There was a vehicle a full ten car lengths ahead of me that was going under the posted 60 MPH speed limit. Did I want them to go faster? Of course. Was I going to tailgate the person in front of me to make them go faster? No. Why? Because they couldn't control the other nine cars in front of them!

Lastly, tailgating is NOT safe. If you are following too closely and you rear end someone, you are at fault. Your car, your insurance company and probably your back won't be happy at you for doing that.

Allow me to also say, yes, school is out, and I have seen some young drivers speeding down some of our main streets, but the vast majority of my personally-observed tailgating incidents have involved adults that should without a doubt know better.

We share these roads, and furthermore, Wyoming is supposed to be a friendly place based on family and neighborly values. Riding your fellow Casperites bumper does not give off friendly vibes and to restate the obvious, is probably not going to get you to your desired location any faster anyway.

