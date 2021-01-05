In Wyoming, as it is in Nebraska, South Dakota, and other states, the first number on our license plates is the county that that car is registered in.

Phil Roberts, Professor of History Emeritus at the University of Wyoming, said that the Wyoming counties' numbers were based on land valuation at the time the system was developed in the 1930s.

For example, Laramie Country, the home of the city of Cheyenne, is number 2; and Albany Country, home of the city of Laramie is number 5. There are 23 counties in Wyoming, so each of our vehicles' plates most likely starts with one of those numbers.

License # County County Seat 1 Natrona Casper 2 Laramie Cheyenne 3 Sheridan Sheridan 4 Sweetwater Green River 5 Albany Laramie 6 Carbon Rawlins 7 Goshen Torrington 8 Platte Wheatland 9 Big Horn Basin 10 Fremont Lander 11 Park Cody 12 Lincoln Kemmerer 13 Converse Douglas 14 Niobrara Lusk 15 Hot Springs Thermopolis 16 Johnson Buffalo 17 Campbell Gillette 18 Crook Sundance 19 Uinta Evanston 20 Washakie Worland 21 Weston Newcastle 22 Teton Jackson 23 Sublette Pinedale