An Open Letter To WYDOT: Can We Get Veteran Plates Personalized?

Dear Wyoming Department of Transportation,

This probably isn't a big deal to most. Honestly, this letter is more of a request than anything else. I am a United States Marine Corps veteran and while I love my veteran plates, I really wish I could have them and have them customized.

I do know this is not an option at the moment, but I really would appreciate if you'd consider this in the near future. I don't think it's fair we had to choose one or the other. Vanity plates are awesome, because it gives us a chance to express our individuality. That being said, as much as I would love to have "NYKE" emblazoned on my plates, having my veteran service displayed is more important to me. Maybe it is a little selfish, but I do wish I could have both and I'm sure I'm not alone.

I'm also 100% positive I have seen this implemented in other states, although for the life of me, I can't remember which ones. I'm sure a quick Google search will help you out with this endeavor though.

Also, if this is something that can not be done at your local office, please let me know who I need to contact to expedite this process. If it's another government or state office, I would take no issue with bugging them instead.

Thank you for your time and attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

DJ Nyke, USMC Veteran

P.S. - If no one has told you lately, your offices are doing a fantastic job. Thank you.