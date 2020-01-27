Woman Accused of Stealing $15K Worth of Hair Shears in Evansville

Evansville police arrested a woman Friday who they say stole 38 pairs of hair shears from a parked vehicle last week.

Miranda Sue Warner made an initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday on multiple felony charges including burglary and wrongful taking or disposing of property. She's also charged with forgery and theft in a separate case.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Evansville police were contacted Wednesday morning regarding an auto burglary at the Super 8 Motel.

A traveling salesman who sells high-end beauty products to salons, beauticians and barbers told police he was in the area for work and stayed at the hotel overnight. When the salesman went back out to his vehicle the night before, he found it had been ransacked. He also noticed several items were missing including a pill bottle for an old antibiotic prescription, an iPhone 6 and loose change, court documents say.

According to the affidavit, the salesman also told police that a bag with 38 Keiki brand hair shears worth roughly $15,000 were missing from his vehicle.

Police viewed hotel surveillance footage that showed a woman, later identified as Warner, wearing all black walking down the hotel's second-story stairs to the salesman's vehicle. The affidavit says the woman spent 10 minutes near the passenger's side of the vehicle before making her way back up the stairs to her room while carrying items from the salesman's van.

Later that morning, an officer went to Warner's room and spoke with her and Shayla Morisette, who was also staying in the room.

According to the affidavit, as the officer spoke with Warner and Morisette, he noticed several bags of hypodermic needles and syringes on a nightstand in open view. The officer also noticed a case similar to what the salesman described as containing the missing shears.

Eventually, officers learned Warner had multiple warrants in the area including Natrona County warrants for larceny and fraud. Warner was arrested on those warrants in addition to the auto burglary. Morisette was also arrested on recommended charges of possession of a controlled substance and felony wrongful taking or disposing of property.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and found the missing shears and iPhone. They also found used and unused needles strewn throughout the room along with items related to separate auto burglaries and vehicle thefts, the affidavit says.

Warner is also contesting extradition on a fugitive Colorado warrant for dangerous drug charges. Judge Brian Christensen set Warner's bond at $50,000 cash only for all of her pending charges and cases.