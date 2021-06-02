Woman Arrested After Causing Disturbance in Downtown Cheyenne

A woman was arrested after Cheyenne police were called to a disturbance at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and W. Lincolnway on Saturday.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says when officers arrived just before 1 p.m. they found the woman shouting at pedestrians from the roof of her parked vehicle, which was blocking the eastbound lane of traffic.

"During this time, the woman also made threats regarding use of a firearm," said Farkas. "No firearm was located on or near the woman."

Get our free mobile app

Farkas says the woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, and as of late Wednesday afternoon had not been booked into jail.