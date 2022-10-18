Workwear Fashion Show to Benefit Wyoming Rescue Mission’s Discipleship Grads

Wyoming business owner Kyleen Stevenson-Braxton, owner of Fashion Crossroads, is partnering with Guyla Greenly, owner of Dandelion Leadership Coaching, to present a benefit fashion show for the Wyoming Rescue Mission's Discipleship program.

The event takes place October 22nd at Fashion Crossroads store from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. There will be cookies and coffee!

Currently there are only three tickets left--you can stop by the Fashion Crossroads store to get yours. Tickets are $15 dollars each. All proceeds from the show go to the Wyoming Rescue Mission.

The models for the fashion show are women graduating from the discipleship program this weekend. They will be modeling two work-apropriate outfits, one from Fashion Crossroads and one from FC Outlet.

Braxton is donating the outfits they model from the FC Outlet, in line with the focus of the fashion show: "Level Up and Get the Job of Your Dreams."

The outfits are intended to provide the female grads with an apropriate wardrobe choice when they go to look for a new job after graduating.

"Would you say wardrobe is a potential economic barrier for women seeking jobs?" asked K2Radio News.

"Absolutely!!" wrote Braxton. Clothing can be expensive, and when someone needs five days of workwear on a fixed income, it can be a little daunting. "This is why I am focusing on wardrobing and teaching how to maximize a work wardrobe with the fewest number of pieces."

"Women are not always confident in their ability to choose work appropriate clothing, and I really believe how you dress matters when you are both making a first impression to an employer and seeking a promotion. The old adage 'dress for the job you want, not the one you have' rings true. At the fashion show I will be talking about wardrobing and how to build an efficient work wardrobe. Guyla will be sharing tips for a successful job interview from her new book" said Stevenson-Braxton.

"We have become a very casual society, but looking professional not only boosts your self confidence, it gives you credibility with your audience, be it a boss, co-worker or client. Equally true, looking inappropriate can damage your credibility with your co-workers, boss and clients."

Greenly will be sharing tips for a successful job interview; you can also find copies of her new book, "Knock it Off! How to Quite Being a Jerk @ Work" on site for sale.

Braxton said that as an employer, she has noted younger generations don't often know to look their best when asking for a job application or misspell words on application materials. Sometimes they come in with a friend to apply, or expect they will be dictating their work to a potential employer. "As a society, we are falling down on basic job training. Guyla's book addresses this, and she has a wealth of knowledge from being a former director."

