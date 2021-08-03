The world's largest steam locomotive has been resting up in Cheyenne at Union Pacific's steam shop for restoration purposes, but later this summer, Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will leave Cheyenne to embark on 'The Big Boy 2021 Tour'.

Starting on August 5th, 'The Big Boy 2021 Tour' will kick off when 'Big Boy' No. 4014 heads out of Cheyenne to travel through 10 states.

The locomotive will leave the Cheyenne, Wyoming steamship at 8:00 AM Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Scott Moore, senior vice president of Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer with Union Pacific, spoke about the importance of the upcoming tour for the world's largest steam locomotive:

Weighing in at 1.2 million pounds, the Big Boy makes a big impression in communities it visits, reminding us of bygone days and the important role the railroad continues to play in our global economy...This summer, we are proud to announce that the Big Boy will be back to tour through 10 of the states and hundreds of the communities which Union Pacific serves.

After leaving the steam shop in Cheyenne, Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' No. 4014 will make brief stops in Wyoming, then Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. The locomotive will then return to Cheyenne following its stop in Denver on September 9, 2021.

Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 Steam Schedule 2021

Thursday, August 5

Cheyenne, Wyo.Steam Shop Depart 8:00 a.m. MT

Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

Main St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:45 a.m. MT

10:30 a.m. MT

Main St. Crossing Arrival Depart 9:45 a.m. MT 10:30 a.m. MT Kimball, Neb.

E. 1st St. & S. Walnut St. Arrival

Depart 11:30 a.m. MT

12:15 p.m. MT

E. 1st St. & S. Walnut St. Arrival Depart 11:30 a.m. MT 12:15 p.m. MT Sidney, Neb.

10th and Hickory Streets Arrival 2:00 p.m. MT

Friday, August 6

Sidney, Neb.

10th and Hickory Streets Depart 8:00 a.m. MT

10th and Hickory Streets Depart 8:00 a.m. MT Julesburg, Colo.

201 W. 1st St. Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. MT

10:15 a.m. MT

201 W. 1st St. Arrival Depart 9:30 a.m. MT 10:15 a.m. MT Ogallala, Neb.

S. Spruce St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:15 a.m. MT

Noon MT

S. Spruce St. Crossing Arrival Depart 11:15 a.m. MT Noon MT North Platte, Neb.

Downtown on E. Front St.

Between N. Chestnut and N. Poplar Sts. Arrival 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, August 7

North Platte, Neb.

Downtown on E. Front St.

Between N. Chestnut and N. Poplar Sts. Viewing Only

Sunday, August 8

North Platte, Neb.

Downtown on E. Front St.

Between N. Chestnut and N. Poplar Sts. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT

Cozad, Neb.

Meridian & Hwy 30 Arrival

Depart 9:45 a.m. CT

10:15 a.m. CT

Downtown on E. Front St. Between N. Chestnut and N. Poplar Sts. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Cozad, Neb. Meridian & Hwy 30 Arrival Depart 9:45 a.m. CT 10:15 a.m. CT Kearney, Neb.

Central Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart Noon CT

12:30 p.m. CT

Central Ave. Crossing Arrival Depart Noon CT 12:30 p.m. CT Hastings, Neb.

12th Street Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:45 p.m. CT

2:30 p.m. CT

12th Street Crossing Arrival Depart 1:45 p.m. CT 2:30 p.m. CT Fairbury, Neb.

910 Bacon St. Arrival 5:30 p.m. CT

For the full list of stops and where the train will be on overnight stays, you can check out the full schedule at the link provided here.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 remains the only operational locomotive of its kind. The 'Big Boy' steam locomotive had been restored in Cheyenne in 2019 in preparation for the 'Great Race' tours during the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad's completion.

MORE Big Boy:

Union Pacific also stresses using caution when taking photos of No. 4014 along its tour. Some important safety tips to follow are as follows:

Trains cannot stop quickly to avoid vehicles or people on the tracks

The distance and speed of any given train can be deceiving

It is recommended to stand back at least 25 feet from any tracks while a train is on the track

It is never safe to assume that any railroad tracks are abandoned or inactive

All railroad tracks, trestles, yards, and right of way are considered private property

Perhaps you might get the chance to check out the world's largest steam locomotive in action when it leaves Cheyenne on August 5th.

