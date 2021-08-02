Evansville IHOP Restaurant is Now Permanently Closed

The Casper area has lost yet another restaurant. As of yesterday (Sunday, August 1st, 2021), the Evansville IHOP location is now permanently closed.

The Evansville location first opened back in 2005.

A short note is posted on the front door which reads:

Sorry for the inconvenience but we will be closing our doors permanently at 1:00 pm Sunday 1, 2021.

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

IHOP, which is an acronym for International House of Pancakes, is an American multinational pancake house restaurant chain that specializes in breakfast foods. Their parent company, Dine Brands Global, which was formed after IHOP's purchase of Applebee's, back in 2018.

It's been a little more than two years (Sunday, June 10th, 2018), since the Evansville Applebee's location also closed.

According to a story by recipe and cooking website, DELISH, IHOP is planning to close around 100 restaurants due to financial issues related to COVID-19. The article stated:

[Dine Brands Global] announced on Thursday, October 30 (2020), that it would be shutting down almost 100 locations across the U.S. over the next six months. This, however, isn't the first time that the chain has had to close down locations this year. During the earlier parts of 2020, IHOP was forced to permanently close 35 restaurants as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant business extremely hard over the last year and half, both from the corporate level, and probably even more so, for locally owned businesses.

This is definitely the time we, as Casperites, need to support local businesses in effort to keep them striving through the pandemic.

