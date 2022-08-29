WOW! Enjoy $3 Movies on ‘National Cinema Day’ in Casper

There is an official national holiday for almost everyday of the calendar year, but coming up September 3rd, there is one that is being celebrated all over the entire country.

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, is National Cinema Day.

While most of the major movie chains (like AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Alamo Drafthouse), throughout the country are participating in this ode to films by charging a mere $3 per ticket, I was unsure if our local theaters would be offering these same momentous discounts. I was overjoyed to find out that they are!

The official WyoMovies.com website states that:

Every film, every showtime, every format, will be $3 on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Showtimes and tickets available Tuesday (August 30th, 2022), at noon. National Cinema Day pricing does not include tax or online and/or third-party ticketing fees.

Movies theaters, much like plenty of other businesses (including restaurants, bars and retail stores), were hit hard, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is an awesome holiday, perfectly situated around the Labor Day weekend, to spend some time with family members and friends, while enjoying popcorn, candy and a good film.

