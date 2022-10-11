Studio City Constructing New Premium Luxury Theaters With Heated Recliners

Studio City East and Studio City Mesa are hard at work, constructing new premium luxury auditoriums at both theaters and they're nearing completion.

On September 19, WyoMovies posted an update on the theaters, with photos detailing the progress of the auditoriums.

"The walls are now completely black," WyoMovies wrote. "Next up is black floor carpet, followed by black – wait for it – HEATED SEATING! (Black walls, flooring and seating helps to enhance the contrast of the 4K laser projection.) Dolby Atmos speakers have also been installed, with a whopping 52 CHANNELS OF SOUND, including TEN SUBWOOFERS. This is the highest number of channels we have ever done in any of our Atmos auditoriums."

The audio will be sharp, clear, and LOUD! But it's not just the screen and speakers that are getting an upgrade. It's the seats too.

On October 6, WyoMovies released another update, getting residents even more excited for what's to come.

"The new Studio LUXX auditorium at Studio East is moving right along! (Mesa is not too far behind.)," WyoMovies wrote. "This auditorium has a whopping 50 CHANNELS of Dolby Atmos sound installed, and we're getting ready for the new heated recliners – perfect for Wyoming winter moviegoing. This new experience opens soon – are you ready?"

There's nothing like watching a movie on a big screen, with big sounds, while you're under a blanket and toasty thanks to the seats, all the while a quiet snow falls down outside. We're already counting down until the days that we can watch classic Christmas movies at Studio City.

Big things are coming to Casper movie theaters, and WyoMovies is even broadening their film selection. The powers-that-be are getting a little bit outside of their comfort zone, showing movies like the independent horror film Terrifier 2.

Their Flashback Cinema program has proven to be a bit hit, screening classic films such as The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Back to the Future, Batman, and a slew of seasonal favorites such as Halloween, The Thing, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and more!

And, to top it all off, Studio City also serves beer at their theaters now so, really, there's no reason why you shouldn't be seeing movies all the time (except, perhaps, the cost of concessions but that's been an issue for years). WyoMovies is going all out this year and these new luxury auditoriums are sure to pack the theaters for years to come.